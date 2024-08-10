Himachal rains: Water supply disrupted, 128 roads closed due to landslides, flood – what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Water supply has been disrupted in various areas and nearly 128 roads have been closed as heavy rains caused landslides and flood in Himachal Pradesh. In the meantime, the Met office issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain till August 16.

Water supply disrupted

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.

Heavy rains in various areas

Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan (Sirmaur) recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 53.2 mm in Jubberhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

In the meantime, the Met department warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till Sunday morning.

The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Orange alert issued for Hamirpur district

In view of an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Hamirpur district on Saturday, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, Amarjit Singh appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid going near rivers and streams. He also asked people to not take shelter under trees in bad weather and maintain a safe distance from power wires.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crores between June 27 and August 9, officials added.