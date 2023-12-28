Himachal Pradesh: 5,000 chickens burnt in poultry farm fire in Hamirpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 5,000 chickens burnt in poultry farm fire in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh fire: About 5,000 chickens kept in a poultry farm in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur were burnt in a fire that broke out on Wednesday (December 27) night, officials said today. The incident occurred late at night and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

There were about 12,000 chickens on the farm, they added. The poultry farm's owner Jagtar Singh claimed that he suffered losses in lakhs.

Batan Singh, in-charge of the Bijhri fire station, said that about 5,000 small and big chickens were burnt in the fire while the property of the farm was also been damaged.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Tamil Nadu: One dead after blast, fire at Indian Oil Corporation plant in Chennai

Latest India News