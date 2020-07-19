Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Automobile service centres, showrooms to be open on Sundays in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP) Published on: July 19, 2020 20:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Automobile service centres and showrooms will remain open in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sundays following public demand, the district magistrate said.

In an order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Hamirpur District Magistrate Harikesh Meena stated that all authorised automobiles service centres and showrooms in the district would remain open on Sunday with the condition that they would strictly follow social distancing, sanitation and hygiene norms to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain till further orders.

This step has been taken in view of the demand from people that such service centres were needed for servicing of their vehicles during Sunday as well despite being a holiday.

