Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 5 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 302

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh surged to 302 after five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Out of the fresh cases, four are from Kangra and one is from Solan district, they said. With this, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 206. While 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died.

With the latest updates, Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 87, followed by 54 in Kangra, 15 in Solan, 14 in Una, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, seven each in Mandi and Shimla, and two in Sirmaur.

Meanwhile, the lone case from Kullu district was cured of the virus, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Three of the fresh COVID-19 cases recently returned from Delhi, while one each came back from Haryana's Gurgaon and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

“In Kangra, four men have tested positive for COVID-19 today (Saturday) morning,” a district official said.

Three of them returned from Delhi and one from Gurgaon, he added.

In Solan, an eleven-year-old boy, whose mother was found to be infected with the virus on Thursday, has tested positive on Saturday, district health officer N K Gupta said.

The DHO said the duo had returned from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage