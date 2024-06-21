Friday, June 21, 2024
     
HRTC bus meets with accident in Shimla's Chori Kenchi, at least four dead

The accident took place on an edgy mountain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2024 9:28 IST
Bus meets with accident in Himachal Pradesh, four dead.
Image Source : ANI Bus meets with accident in Himachal Pradesh, four dead.

Himachal Pradesh: At least four people, including the driver, were killed and seven others injured after an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district.

In another incident on Thursday, two people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus collided with a truck here, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am near the Bahsua village, they said.

According to police, a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going towards Azamgarh when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

One of the deceased was identified as Bittan (20), Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition, the CO said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Two CAF personnel killed, one injured in vehicle accident in Balrampur

