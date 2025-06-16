Helicopter services to Kedarnath Dham to resume from June 17 after deadly crash Kedarnath Dham is nestled in the Himalayan ranges of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand. It holds profound religious significance in Hinduism. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and is revered as a place where the Shivling is self-manifested (Swayambhu).

Dehradun:

Helicopter services to the revered Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand will resume from June 17, according to an official statement. The announcement was made by Sonika, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). The announcement follows a brief suspension of operations after a tragic helicopter crash on June 15.

A helicopter returning from Kedarnath to Guptkashi had crashed near Gaurikund in the early hours around 5:00 am, claiming the lives of seven people, including a couple from Maharashtra and their 23-month-old child. The ill-fated helicopter, operated by Aryan Heli Aviation, was carrying pilgrims when it met with the fatal accident. All seven passengers, including the pilot lost their lives. The incident left the entire nation shocked, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressing his condolences. Preliminary reports suggested technical issues and inclement weather as contributing factors.

Helicopter services suspended following the crash

In the aftermath of the crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took swift action by suspending all charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region for June 15 and 16, citing safety concerns. Additionally, legal action was initiated against Aryan Aviation. FIRs were registered under Section 105 of the BNS and Section 10 of the Aircraft Act against Kaushik Pathak, the Accountable Manager, and Vikas Tomar, a manager at Aryan Aviation. The ministry confirmed the immediate suspension of Aryan Aviation's services for the Char Dham Yatra following the tragic incident.

Why is Kedarnath Dham spiritually significant?

Kedarnath Dham, nestled in the Himalayan ranges of Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, holds profound religious significance in Hinduism. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and is revered as a place where the Shivling is self-manifested (Swayambhu). Kedarnath is also one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, alongside Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Devotees undertake this sacred journey seeking spiritual liberation (moksha) and divine blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, the Pandavas came to Kedarnath seeking forgiveness from Lord Shiva after the Mahabharata war. Shiva, appearing in the form of a bull, granted them darshan at this very site. The temple continues to attract lakhs of pilgrims every year, who brave the rugged terrain to seek Lord Shiva's grace and spiritual solace.

ALSO READ: Helicopter crash near Kedarnath kills seven: Recent incidents of crashes, emergency landings in region