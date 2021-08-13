Heavy rainfall predicted in THESE states till August 15, IMD alerts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till August 14 and reduction thereafter, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said an intense spell of rain over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar is likely to continue till August 15. The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 14 and reduction thereafter, according to the IMD.

In its latest weather update, the IMD said, "There will be a gradual increase in rainfall activity over the Northeast, peninsular and adjoining east-central India from August 15."

"Subdued rainfall is very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days," it added.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till August 14 and reduction thereafter, the release said.

The Western Himalayan region is very likely to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during next 3-4 days. There are chances of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on August 13 and Uttarakhand till August 15, IMD said.

Under the influence of likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and subsequent formation of a Low-Pressure Area during the next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during August 15 to 17 and isolated heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 17. Subdued rainfall is very likely over rest of the country.

Rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday till 8.30 a.m. Friday: Mawsynram - 22 mm; Pasighat - 17 mm; Nainital (Haldwani), Siddhartha Nagar - 16 mm; Gorakhpur, Maharajganj - 12 mm each; Darbhanga, Basti, Guntur - 10 mm each; Prakasam, Nalgonda, Mohanpur, Jalpaiguri, Sitamarhi - 9 mm each; Sepahijala, Srikakulam, Araria, Supaul, Kalahandi, Mednapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Contai - 8 mm each; Vizianagram, Sindhudurg, Mayurbhanj, Kangra - 7 mm each; Kalka - 5 mm; Mahasamund, Bageshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Koraput, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Saharsa - 6 mm each, IMD said.

(With IANS Inputs)

