Health Ministry, AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung, RML hospitals cancel staff leaves, activate emergency protocols The Union Health Ministry, along with AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals in Delhi, has cancelled all staff leaves indefinitely and activated emergency protocols amid a military standoff with Pakistan. The directive follows a preparedness review by Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday.

New Delhi:

The Union Health Ministry, along with AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospitals in Delhi, has cancelled all staff leaves indefinitely and activated emergency protocols amid heightened military tensions with Pakistan. The move follows a high-level review of hospital preparedness by Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday, where officials were instructed to ensure all medical emergency response systems remain fully operational.

“In view of the current situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer, except on medical grounds, until further notice. Any leave already sanctioned stands cancelled, and all officers currently on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately,” read the ministry order, directing controlling officers to implement the directive without delay.

AIIMS Trauma Centre, RML, and Safdarjung hospitals subsequently issued similar instructions to their staff. “Pursuant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s directive dated May 9, 2025, and in light of the prevailing situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, will be granted to regular or outsourced officers and officials, except on medical grounds, until further orders,” read an internal order from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

'AIIMS Trauma Centre prepared to handle high volume of patients'

The order also referenced a mass casualty management drill conducted last week, affirming that the facility is prepared to handle a high volume of patients with burns, gunshot wounds, and severe head, neck, spinal, and chest injuries.

“We have already arranged for normal and ICU beds, and our operation theatres are fully equipped to manage a surge in patients. If required, medical staff can be reassigned from the main AIIMS to the trauma centre,” said Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of the AIIMS media cell.

Safdarjung officials told to bolster supplies in hospital’s blood bank and ensure emergency facilities

At Safdarjung Hospital, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba chaired an internal review meeting, directing officials to bolster supplies in the hospital’s blood bank and ensure emergency facilities are fully staffed. The meeting also discussed contingency plans to shift patients from the New Emergency Block to the super-speciality block if needed.

During the ministry’s review, Nadda emphasised the importance of establishing ground-level coordination with state governments, particularly those along international borders, to ensure rapid medical response in the event of further escalation.

India-Pakistan border tensions escalate

The activation of emergency protocols comes as India and Pakistan remain locked in a tense military standoff. On Thursday night, India reportedly intercepted a fresh wave of Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting military sites in Jammu, Pathankot, and other strategic locations, following a series of strikes by the Indian armed forces under 'Operation Sindoor' earlier in the week. The situation remains fluid, with intense shelling reported along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, amid fears of a wider conflict.

(With PTI inputs)