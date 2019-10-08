Image Source : FILE HDIL owner linked to Ghaziabad real estate fraud case

HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan, who has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the PMC Bank fraud case, is also linked to an alleged cheating case involving real estate firm Rudra Buildwell.

The case relates to a complaint by 50 flat buyers who alleged that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.

Wadhawan, the owner of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) was named in the charge sheet by the Delhi Police, however, he is named in the charge sheet in column 12 i.e., accused persons not charge-sheeted.

The charge-sheet also named cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Mukesh Khurana, Babita Khurana and others.

In the supplementary charge-sheet, it has been alleged that there has been no significant infrastructural or other development whatsoever on the plot of land and that the developer did not even get any approval from the competent authorities. It is also alleged that the complaints of the complainant/victims are no longer being entertained. It is also alleged that the land itself was not without encumbrances.

It was further alleged that "the developers executed Builder Buyer Agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013. Developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorisedly even after June 23, 2013."

Earlier this month, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police arrested Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too filed a money laundering case in the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud.

The sleuths of the federal financial investigation agency also carried out raids at six locations in Mumbai. The Wadhawans and HDIL MD Joy Thomas have been named in the case filed by the ED.

ALSO READ | PMC Bank created over 21,000 fake accounts to hide defaults by HDIL