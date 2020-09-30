Allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong, says Hathras DM

Image Source : PTI All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) activists stage a protest over the death of Hathras gangrape victim

As the whole country is enraged over the death and later cremation of Hathras gangrape victim, the District Magistrate said that the funeral took place with the consent of the family members.

"The allegations that the funeral was conducted without the family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct the funeral at night. Family members were also present at the funeral. Vehicle carrying the victim's body was present at the village from 12:45 to 2:30 am," the Magistrate said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT on Wednesday to investigate the gang-rape.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras. On Tuesday, the victim succumbed to the injuries at a Delhi Hospital.

