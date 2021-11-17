Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana schools to reopen with 100 per cent capacity from December 1

Haryana schools to reopen with 100 per cent capacity from December 1

The Haryana government on Wednesday allowed schools to resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2021 20:43 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

The Haryana government on Wednesday allowed schools to resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News