Haryana further eases COVID restrictions in new order. Check new guidelines

Further easing some COVID-19 restrictions, Haryana on Saturday allowed all offices, including the private ones, to function at full capacity. In its latest order, the Haryana government has also allowed entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions to open at 50 per cent capacity.

"All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA).

Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said.

"Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," it added.

The government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations.

These guidelines shall be in force till February 15.

On January 28, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Various restrictions were imposed by the HSDMA in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

However, relaxations were announced as the number of cases started to register a decline over a week ago.

The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

