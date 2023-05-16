Haryana: IAS officer arrested for taking Rs 1.10 crore bribe; likely to be produced in court today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Police arrests IAS officer in corruption case

IAS officer arrested: The Haryana police arrested an IAS officer from Gurugram in a corruption case on Monday. According to officials, he was apprehended in a joint operation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Faridabad Police. The accused officer has been identified as Dharmender Singh who was posted as Resident Commissioner in Haryana Bhavan, Delhi.

The police said the officer has been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore from a contractor when he was the commissioner of municipal corporation, Sonipat. Further, it is alleged that the accused had illegally increased the amount of a tender from ₹ 55 crore to ₹ 87 crore for approval.

A case registered at Kotwali police station

Last year, a case was also registered at Kotwali police station in Faridabad. It was filed on the complaint by one Lalit Mittal, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, New Delhi, that Pankaj Garg, RB Sharma and J K Bhatia together took a bribe of ₹ 1.11 crore from him on the pretext of getting him a government tender in the Sonipat municipal corporation.

Police said the three men had told Mittal that the bribe amount had been distributed among higher officials. Later, Mittal did not get any government contract and he approached the police.

IAS officer to be produced in court today

"IAS officer Dharmender Singh has been arrested in a corruption case. He will be produced in a city court on Tuesday," said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that IAS officer Singh had made irregularities in the construction of a building in Sonipat while he was the municipal corporation commissioner. He had increased a tender amount of 52 crore to 87 crore, they said. The accused was also posted in Faridabad during the coronavirus pandemic period, police added.

