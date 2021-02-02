Farmers' protest: Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 districts

Image Source : PTI Rewari: Vacated protest site at Dharuhera after farmers, who were on a sit-in protest against the farm reform laws, moved from the area following objections raised by local villagers in the wake of Republic Day violence

In the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest and to avoid any disturbance to the peace and public order, the Haryana government on Monday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts of the state. Internet services in 17 districts of Haryana were earlier too suspended in the wake of protests by farmers. Now, the state government has extended the suspension till 5 pm today. According to the order, mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services in seven districts - Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar will remain suspended till 5 pm today.

"Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of seven districts namely Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 2, 2021," the statement reads.

"Any person who will be found guilty of the violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it said.

A spokesman said that the suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

"The State Government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," it added.

The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Latest India News