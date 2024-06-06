Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini govt removes age limit cap on scheme for farmers and farm labourers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday lifted the age limit cap on a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to farmers and farm labourers in the event of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery, according to an official statement.

The government has decided to eliminate the age restriction under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana' for farmers, agricultural labourers, and market yard labourers, the statement said.

Who will be eligible for benefits?

"Now, children younger than 10 years and persons older than 65 years will also be eligible for benefits under the scheme," it said.

Previously, the scheme stipulated that the age of the beneficiary should be between 10 and 65 years. "Under this scheme, financial assistance ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 5 lakh is provided to farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery," it said.

The decision was made during a meeting overseen by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to assess the projects of the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board. Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that all projects are completed within the designated timeframe, without any delays.

