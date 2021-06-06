Haryana govt extends COVID restrictions till June 14, but allows relaxations too

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-related restrictions till June 14. As per the new order, shops, malls, restaurants, bars, and religious places have been permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

A LOOK AT WHAT'S ALLOWED

Shops other than stand alone shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm in two groups namely odd and even shops with odd numbers on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm with 50% seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the conditon that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. No movement of 'Barat' procession allowed.

For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.