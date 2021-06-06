Sunday, June 06, 2021
     
Haryana govt extends COVID restrictions till June 14, but allows relaxations too

The Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID-related restrictions till June 14. As per the new order, shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places have been permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2021 19:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-related restrictions till June 14. As per the new order, shops, malls, restaurants, bars, and religious places have been permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

A LOOK AT WHAT'S ALLOWED

  • Shops other than stand alone shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm in two groups namely odd and even shops with odd numbers on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates. 
  • Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. 
  • Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm with 50% seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm. 
  • Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the conditon that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation. 

  • Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms. 

  • Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. No movement of 'Barat' procession allowed. 

  • For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required. 

  • Club houses/restaurants/bars of the golf courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 8 pm with adherence to social distancing and other norms. Members and visitors shall be allowed to pay in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding. 

