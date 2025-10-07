Haryana cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar shoots himself dead at Chandigarh residence So far, there has been no official statement revealing the cause or motive behind the suicide. Police are examining Kumar’s personal phone and other belongings to gather clues. The family has not issued any comments, and officials are awaiting preliminary forensic and ballistic reports.

Chandigarh:

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar, was found dead at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday (October 7). According to initial reports, Kumar allegedly shot himself, resulting in his death. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Haryana Police and administrative circles.

Chandigarh Police and senior Haryana Police officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Kumar’s body was recovered from his residence, and his service weapon is believed to have been used in the act. Authorities have begun a formal investigation to ascertain the circumstances and possible reasons behind his decision.

Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said, "The incident of IPS officer's death reportedly occurred at around 1:30 pm, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities are questioning members of her family to gather information about the circumstances surrounding her death."

A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on. Those present in the house at the time are being questioned.

No official confirmation on motive

So far, there has been no official statement revealing the cause or motive behind the suicide. Police are examining Kumar’s mobile phone and other belongings to gather clues. The family has not issued any comments, and officials are awaiting preliminary forensic and ballistic reports.

Family and professional background

ADGP Y Puran Kumar was a senior IPS officer with years of distinguished service in Haryana. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, is also a senior bureaucrat currently serving in the state administration. At the time of the incident, Amneet Kumar was abroad, accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on an official delegation to Japan. She is expected to return to India soon.

The untimely death of a senior officer of Kumar’s rank has left the police department and civil services fraternity in deep grief. Senior officials and colleagues have expressed their condolences, remembering him as a disciplined and dedicated officer. The Haryana government is expected to issue an official statement following a detailed internal report.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are likely to explore both professional and personal aspects of Kumar’s life to understand what led to the incident. The Chandigarh Police have sealed his residence and will conduct a thorough forensic examination. Further details are awaited as the investigation proceeds.