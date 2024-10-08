Assembly Poll Result 2024: PM Modi to address leaders at BJP HQ today after party's visible victory in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP Headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday evening (October 8), and address the party leaders and workers, after the saffron party is projected to register a massive victory in the Haryana Assembly Elections. According to sources, preparations are underway to welcome him after the victory.

The BJP is leading on 50 seats in Haryana and is all set to form its government for the third straight time. Congress, which was projected to register a landslide victory in the October 5 Exit Polls, is ahead on 35 seats.

However, in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, the BJP is ahead on 29 seats while the Congress-National Conference alliance has crossed the halfway mark comfortably and is leading on 48 seats.

“PM Modi will visit the BJP Headquarters this evening and address the party workers on the occasion,” sources said.