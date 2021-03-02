Image Source : PTI Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school test Covid-19 positive, hostel building sealed

As many as 54 students of a school have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana's Karnal on Tuesday. The hostel building of the school has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

"54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone," Civil Surgeon, Karnal, Yogesh Kumar Sharma said.

Schools in Haryana were reopened for the students of classes 3 to 5 on February 24, while regular classes for grades 1 and 2 started on March 1. Students of classes 3 to 5 returned to classrooms after a gap of almost a year as physical classes were suspended to check the spread of COVID-19.

Schools were directed to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The state government had asked the schools not compel the parents to send their wards. The parents of the students were required to submit a consent letter to the school head/ class teacher before sending them to schools.

Latest India News