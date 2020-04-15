Coronavirus hasn’t entered 400 districts yet; Maharashtra, Karnataka in 'bit of trouble': Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India is among the first countries in the world to have responded to the news of first coronavirus case after it was being diagnosed in China on January 7. Addressing the media on the coronavirus pendamic, the Union Minister said there are around 400 districts of India where coronavirus has not entered. "We have been able to pin point where the virus is," he said.

"India is among the first countries in the world to have responded to the news of first coronavirus case being diagnosed in China on Jan 7. We started working on Jan 8 in our expert group meeting. On Jan 17, we issued health advisories," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that in the next 2-3 weeks are going to be the most crucial in handling the COVID19 pandemic particularly in India.

"Bihar is not in so much trouble right now, but definitely, Maharashtra is in a bit of trouble, particularly Mumbai and also Karnataka. But I was happy to see confidence of 3 Secys and more particularly when Maharashtra Secy said with confidence 'we'll take care of it'," he added.

