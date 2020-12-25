Hackers target coronavirus vaccine makers on darkweb

Image Source : INDIA TV Hackers tyring to steal sensitive information of covid vaccine manufacturers.

At a time when country after country is preparing to begin mass vaccination against coronavirus, cyber criminal gangs are also pushing themselves to produce counterfiet vaccines to fraud people.

Companies like Pfizer, Sputnik, BioNTech are trying to produce vaccines so as to satisfy the need of the world, companies involving in their manufacturing, production, logistics are on the target of hackers who using the dark web are trying to produce fake vaccines and make money.

Recently, vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech confidential documents involving the vaccine making process that were shared with the european agencies were on the target of hackers who were trying to steal the information to produce fake vaccines.

One of the motives of the hackers was to steal the data, information and sell it to other companies in high prices who can produce fake vaccines.

In the past few months, in India alone, any healthcare companies were on the target of these hackers as over 80 lakh attempts were made to steal the information.

Amid all this, Indian healthcare companies like Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech are also on target of such hackers. Many websites on the darkweb are talking about availing vaccines early via bitcoin payments.

According to cyber experts, common people, and government employee are being targeted via fishing mail.

Ankur Puranik, a cyber expert has explained how such hackers will be able to control users mobile and laptops once targets will click on a particular link. However, after Interpol interference, the Mumbai cyber cell is keeping a close watch on such attacks.

