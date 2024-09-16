Guwahati: Indigo passengers engage in ugly spat in Delhi-bound flight | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indigo crew members had to intervene to resolve the issue

An Indigo flight from Guwahati to Delhi witnessed a bizarre incident when members of two families engaged in an ugly spat. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Reacting to the social media post, several internet users compared it with the usual fights held in the Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that two groups are fighting with each other and threatening each other.

The reason for the dispute is unclear, however, several media reports suggest that the argument began over keeping handbags in the cabin of the plane. The argument between the two families escalated to such an extent that other passengers and flight crew members had to intervene in the matter.

Despite all efforts to pacify the fighting passengers, the spat did not stop and both started threatening each other. The other passengers can be heard advising them to speak politely. At the same time, the passenger travelling with his family threatened the other passenger that he would not be able to reach Delhi. Along with this, he also threatened the flight crew members by saying that no one would be able to go to Delhi. "I will not let this flight fly," a passenger said while hurling harsh words at the co-passenger.

(Report by Anamika Gaur)

Also read: PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi: 'Some are trying to disrupt national unity'