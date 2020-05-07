4 person tests positive for coronavirus in Guwahati, tally reaches 53 in Assam

Four persons in Guwahati test COVID-19 positive on Thursday, taking total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 53. Giving details about the development, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "One of them have come from outside Assam, and is in home quarantine, while 3 are from Guwahati."

Alert ~ 4 persons in Guwahati test #COVID19 + One of them have come from outside Assam, and is in hone quarantine,while 3 are from Guwahati.



↗️#COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 53.



↗️Active cases 18

↗️Discharged 34

↗️Death 1



Update at 10.10 pm / May 7#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage