Gurugram village to slap Rs 50,000 fine on lockdown violators

To implement lockdown, the sarpanch of Dhola village in Gurugram has announced imposition of Rs 50,000 fine on villagers if they stepped out of their homes without any valid reason.

Dhola village comes under the Sohna tahsil and enjoys the smart village status after President Pranav Mukherjee adopted it in 2016.

The decision to penalise villagers had been taken to implement the social distancing urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Surjeet Raghav, sarpanch (village head).

"Despite prohibitory orders to fight Covid-19, some youths were seen assembling in the village chowk, which may allow coronavirus transmission from one person to another. Hence, we have decided to fine the offender," Raghav said.

Raghav who along with the village chokidaar make round of the village to implement lockdown said shops, supplying essential daily items, had been asked to shut after 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration has announced several steps to prevent people stepping out of their houses.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohamad Akil said the residents were cooperating in implementing the lockdown. "We are expecting some more efforts and cooperation. We want officials on ground to keep announcing through loudspeakers that residents must stay at home," Akil said.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases on Thursday of coronavirus, which was 10 on Wednesday. Till now, 5,895 people have been screened in Gurugram and 286 samples of suspected cases, including 24 on Thursday, have been collected. Of this, 252 samples tested negative for coronavirus.