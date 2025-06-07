Gurugram clubs bombing case: NIA chargesheets five, including BKI terrorist Goldy Brar Gurugram clubs bombing case: The case pertains to the bombings at Warehouse Club and Human Club in Gurugram’s Sector-29 on December 10, 2024.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five individuals in connection with the December 2024 bomb attacks on two clubs in Gurugram, Haryana. Among the accused is Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a key figure in the proscribed Babbar Khalistani International (BKI) outfit.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet has been filed under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the Explosives Substances Act, and the Arms Act.

The accused include-

Goldy Brar Sachin Taliyan Ankit Bhawish Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik, who is based in the United States.

While three of the accused have been arrested, Goldy Brar and Randeep Malik remain at large.

The case pertains to the bombings at Warehouse Club and Human Club in Gurugram’s Sector-29 on December 10, 2024. NIA investigations have uncovered that the attacks were part of a broader conspiracy by the BKI to incite communal tension and destabilise the region through orchestrated acts of violence.

The agency has alleged that the terror syndicate, led by Goldy Brar and his associates, has been involved in extortion, terror financing, and the procurement of arms and explosives. The objective, NIA claims, is to spread fear and undermine the integrity, security, and sovereignty of India.

The investigation remains ongoing as the NIA continues to probe the wider network involved in the conspiracy.