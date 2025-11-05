Guru Nanak's Udasis: The spiritual journeys that redrew South Asia's religious boundaries Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary: Guru Nanak’s journeys stood out for their deep commitment to interfaith dialogue, promoting unity across religious and social divides. He engaged directly with Hindu pandits, Buddhist monks, Sufi mystics, and Islamic scholars etc.

New Delhi:

Guru Nanak embarked on his 'Udasis' (travel) beginning around 1500 CE, moved by a vision to share the true message of divine love beyond ritual and dogma. Accompanied by his companion Bhai Mardana, Guru Nanak journeyed on foot for thousands of kilometers, traversing mountains, deserts, and foreign lands, undeterred by religious, linguistic, or cultural barriers.​

Across the subcontinent: The four great journeys

First Udasi (1500-1506): Eastward from Punjab through Delhi, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Puri, Bengal, Assam, and Nepal. In Varanasi, he questioned ritual practices, inspiring dialogue on compassion over empty traditions.​

Second Udasi (1506-1513): South towards Sri Lanka, Kanchipuram, and Rameshwaram. Guru Nanak engaged local saints and challenged superstitions.​

Third Udasi (1514-1518): North and Central Asia, including Kashmir, Ladakh, Tibet, and Tashkand. Here, he conversed with yogis, Buddhist monks, and spiritual leaders, advocating for justice and oneness.​

Fourth Udasi (1519-1521): West through Arabia, Mecca, Baghdad, Jerusalem, and Afghanistan, confronting prejudice and speaking for tolerance and universal brotherhood among diverse faith communities.​

Fifth Udasi (1523–1524): This was a shorter journey, covering regions within Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev's home region. Its main purpose was to spread his message and consolidate his teachings within the local community.

Interfaith dialogue and reform

Guru Nanak’s journeys were remarkable for their interfaith engagement. He conversed with Hindu pandits, Buddhist monks, Sufi mystics, and Islamic scholars, advocating an inclusive, non-sectarian spirituality that opposed caste, gender discrimination, and ritualism. His humility and poetic wisdom won followers everywhere, regardless of background.​

Lasting legacy: A new spiritual map

After two decades and tens of thousands of kilometers, Guru Nanak returned to settle in Kartarpur, where he continued to welcome seekers and shape the emerging Sikh faith. His Udasis laid the foundation for Sikhism’s spread and helped revive spiritual and social reform movements across South Asia. The gurdwaras, legends, and teachings linked to each region stand testament to his transformative impact.​

Guru Nanak’s Udasis were not just epic travels- they were a revolution in spiritual consciousness. By crossing boundaries and challenging dogma, Guru Nanak redrew the spiritual map of South Asia and awakened generations to a new vision of unity, compassion, and social justice.​