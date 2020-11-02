Gurjar agitation: Several trains diverted in Rajasthan after protestors lay siege on rail tracks, check list

Image Source : ANI Several trains diverted in Rajasthan due to Gurjar agitation.

The movement of rail traffic has been affected severely in Rajasthan due to the ongoing Gurjar agitation. Routes of as many as eight passenger trains in the Kota division were either diverted or changed due to the blockade, thus affecting traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. The movement of traffic was disrupted on the Bayana-Hindaun road.

According to reports, people in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bharatpur’s Bayana. Trains movement between Hindaun City/Bayana section has been stopped. Protestors have blocked the tracks between Dumariya-Fatehsinghpura and Bayana-Gangapur city.

The West Central Railway said that several trains have been diverted. The trains diverted due to the agitation are the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota; Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur; Kota-Dehradun; Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin; Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur; and Udaipur-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The Gurjar community in Rajasthan is demanding that the government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

The call for the agitation was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. Its convener Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, said he is waiting for State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur. When asked how long the agitation would stretch, he told reporters that it depends on the government.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in many districts. According to a PTI report, the state home department has evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Karauli districts.

The state government, on its part, has assured that it will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

