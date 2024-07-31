Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as Punjab Governor. Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gulab Chand Kataria

Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday took oath as Punjab Governor. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the governor on his appointment. Gulab Chand Kataria is an 8-time MLA and a 1-time MP and has been a minister in Rajasthan Government from 1993-1998. He was also Assam's Governor in 2023-2024

Punjab CM Bhgawant Mann said, "I would like to congratulate Gulab Chand Kataria. He is taking charge as the new Governor of Punjab. He is an 8-time MLA and a 1-time MP. He had been a minister in Rajasthan Government. He was also the Governor of Assam before this. So, we will utilise him and together we will work for the welfare of the people of Punjab...I respect him, he is experienced. We will use that experience..."

After taking the oath, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, "The President has given me the responsibility of Punjab. I will make all the effort to carry it out like a good public servant. These posts are not decorations, it requires serving the people. In 40-45 years of public service, I have considered serving the people my 'dharma'. Here too, I will make an effort to see how useful I can be to resolve the issues of the common people. Anyone can come to me and speak...I don't compare myself to anyone...I am habitual of working in tandem with everyone. I think we contested elections from different political parties but the goal - serve the people well..."