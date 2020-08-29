Video: Gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam opened to release excess water, alert issued

Image Source : FILE 23 gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam opened to release rising water, alert issued

The Gujarat government has issued an alert for villages along the banks of the Narmada river after the water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed 130 metres, due to heavy rains. With the rise in the water level, due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, authorities have opened 23 gates of the mega-dam. The authorities had no choice but to release the water to ease the pressure.

An alert has been issued in 60 villages of Narmada, Vadodara and Bharuch districts after the water was released.

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Narmada district crossed 130.99 metres on Friday

