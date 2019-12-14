Gujarat police to get 'President's Colours' tomorrow

Image Source : @GUJARATPOLICE Gujarat police to get 'President's Colours'on December 15

The Gujarat Police, on December 15, will become the seventh state police force in the country to be bestowed with the honour of the President’s Colours, after Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Assam. President's Colours, also called as 'Nishaan', an emblem which all police officers of Gujarat would wear on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

The President's Colour is the highest honour bestowed upon a police force in recognition of their invaluable contribution to society.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will present the 'President's Colours' to the Gujarat police at a ceremony on December 15.

The proposal for President’s Colours was initiated by the office of the DG and IGP, the head of the Gujarat Police, and was forwarded to the ministry of home affairs, on February 21, 2019, by the home department of the Gujarat government. The awarding of the President’s Colours to Gujarat Police was communicated on March 7, 2019.

At present, the strength of Gujarat Police has reached to 1. 06 lakhs.