Lion hunts down cow at Gujarat's Gir | Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Lion hunts down cow at Gujarat's Gir

A video of an Asiatic lion from Gir forest has emerged where it can be seen hunting down a cow, which was kept as a bait for the lion. Some people had placed the cow to lure the carnivorous so that they can take video and share it on social media.

Meanwhile, the forest department has taken congnizance of the matter and has initiated a probe.

Parimal Nathwani, Director of Corporate Affairs and wildlife enthusiast posted the video and wrote, "Disheartening to see people illegally taking videos of Lion hunting in Gir to get cheap publicity on social media. This is totally against the spirit of Lion conservation. I hope the guilty are apprehended and punished."

Disheartening to see people illegally taking videos of Lion hunting in #Gir to get cheap publicity on social media. This is totally against the spirit of #Lion conservation. I hope the guilty are apprehended & punished.@GujForestDept @Ganpatsinhv @moefcc pic.twitter.com/GREFzjGwNw — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) October 15, 2020

A few years ago, the practice of using live bait was used on specific occasions such as lion censuses and sometimes, for rescue and treatment. Due to interventions by the judiciary, live baiting was completely stopped by the management soon.

From a population of approximately 20 lions in 1913, they have risen to a comfortable 523 according to 2015 census. There are 106 male, 201 female and 213 sub-adult lions in the wilderness of these four districts.

Gir forest is the only Asiatic lion reserve in India. The National Park situated in Gujarat is the habitat of leopards, antelopes, vultures, and pythons along with the lions.

Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary reopened for tourists with COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

The only habitat of the Asiatic lions, Gir National Park, reopened after seven months as per the unlock guidelines of the Central government.

