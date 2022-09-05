Gujarat: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh calls for bandh in Gandhinagar over pending farmer issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh calls for a bandh against govt on Monday

Gujarat: Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) have given a 'bandh' call in Gandhinagar on Monday. According to the details, the BKS members have been protesting since last week and have been demanding the state government to address the pending issues of farmers in Gujarat.

However, there has been no dialogue between the state government and the BKS leaders.

"We are appealing to people and traders of Gandhinagar and rural areas to extend support to the farmers' call for a bandh on Monday. As the BKS does not have a huge support base in Gandhinagar, there is no plan to block roads towards the city or even the state Secretariat. The bandh will remain strictly limited to trade and business, said Gujarat BKS General Secretary, Ramesh Patel.

The BKS' demands include agriculture consumers be charged the same tariff.

The farmers are also demanding a power supply for 12 hours.

Reminding the history of the farmers' protest of 1987, state BKS President Jagmal Arya has threatened that in 1987, BJP stood with the BKS while the Congress was in power in the state.

The Congress misused power and 18 farmers died during police firing and still it is fighting to return to power in the state, he added.

If the BJP did not heed the demands of the farmers', BJP too will have to face the same consequences as the Congress, Arya said.

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)

