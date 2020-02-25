Budget session of Gujarat Assembly from February 26

Image Source : INDIA TV udget session of Gujarat Assembly from February 26

The budget session of the Gujarat assembly will begin on Wednesday with the presentation of the budget for 2020-21. The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government is expected to face questions by the opposition Congress on a number of issues during the session.The Budget would be presented by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The house will meet for 22 days, starting February 26 till March 31.The BJP government has 103 MLAs in the house. The party is likely to face stiff opposition from the Congress Party which has a sizeable strength of 73 members in the Assembly.

The opposition Congress will be trying to corner the BJP on issues like the Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment woes and the related agitation, besides various other agitations underway in the state.

The Congress will also raise issues like the "mysteriously formed" 'Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti', the committee formed to welcome the US President for the event 'Namaste Trump' and the extravagant expenditure in Ahmedabad to welcome the First Couple.

The Congress would also corner the BJP on the alleged persecution of the Scheduled Caste community, the inadequate compensation to farmers for crop insurance, the disgruntled BJP MLAs who have alleged that the administration is not paying heed to their concerns.

The Congress will also try to corner the BJP government on the Trump wall, the wall constructed at the Indira Bridge circle to hide the slums and huts from the US president's view.

The budget session was scheduled to begin on February 24 (Monday) but was postponed to February 26, in view of Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.

Also read:Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Megastar in the budget category

Also read:Maharashtra Budget session: BJP to boycott customary tea party