GST fraud of over Rs 5,000 crore unearthed, 40 arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV GST fraud of Rs 5310 crore unearthed, 40 arrested in one year

GST officers have arrested one person in the national capital on Friday in connection with creating and operating fake firms and fraudulently passing on input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 94 crore. As per the investigation, the multi-layered network was being operated by one Krishan Kumar.

"During the search of his residence, incriminating documents like ATM cards, signed cheques, bank documents, stamps of these dummy firms including stamp of the transport company as mentioned in the e-way bills of the fake firms and outer packets/cases of SIM cards of mobile phones used for registration of firms were recovered," officers said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the CGST Act, 2017. CGST Delhi Zone has made a total of 40 arrests in various cases involving GST evasion amounting to Rs 5,310 crore in 2020-21.

Latest India News