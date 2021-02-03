We stand in solidarity: Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

Image Source : AP Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wears a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she said taking to Twitter. Thunberg's tweet came soon after international pop singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted.

Meanwhile, Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Wednesday said the country knows how important farmers are and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi.

"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha while replying to Rihanna's tweet.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the national capital's borders for over two months against the laws.

They are demanding that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Latest India News