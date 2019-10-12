Grenade attack in Srinagar, atleast 5 injured

A grenade attack took place on Saturday in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Hari Singh High street area near Lal Chowk. 5 people have been injured in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the number of people injured in the attack. The police added that the injured are in stable condition. They have been taken to the hospital.

The security forces are at the spot.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. A search operation is going on. The attack has come hours after Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that restrictions on movement of people have been lifted in "over 99 per cent" areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation underway at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar following a grenade attack earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/q0ETOUukJ7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

