Pakistan must end support to terror groups, says US Senator | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 12, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called for a multi-pronged approach to address the healthcare challenges due to the triple burden of communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases in the country.
"Though we have achieved a lot over the years, we are challenged by communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases. We need to improve access to health services for the people," said Kovind at a foundation stone-laying event in Karnataka's Varuna village near Mysuru.
Jammu & Kashmir Government: All administrative secretaries shall remain available at Srinagar on the “appointed day (October 31),” for the formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.
Jammu and Kashmir: To mark International Girl Child Day, District Administration, Rajouri in association with the Motor Vehicle Department launched six pink vehicles under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' Scheme.
The US has agreed to suspend its next tariff hike on Chinese imports after two days of trade talks in Washington, reports said. US President Donald Trump said negotiators had reached a "phase one deal" that would include increased agricultural purchases and address financial services and technology theft, the BBC reported on Friday.
The stalemate overpayment of bonus to workers in 87 tea gardens of Darjeeling, famous for producing the world-famous brew, ended on Friday, with the West Bengal government and the Tea Planters Association of Darjeeling hills agreeing to provide 20 per cent bonus. The decision was arrived at during a tripartite meeting at Kolkata's New Secretariat Building.
The meeting decided that 60 per cent of the bonus will be paid within the next ten days and the remaining amount in November.
Crisis-ridden Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is hoping to boost market share, following Reliance Jio's decision to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to mobile phone networks of rival operators. The state-run telecom operator is also expecting to get 4G spectrum soon, company officials said.
"We see a silver lining. We expect 3-4 per cent gain in market share from our current levels due to Jio's announcement," BSNL Bengal Circle CGM Ramakant Sharma told reporters.
At present, BSNL has a market share of about 6 per cent in the Bengal circle, which he expects to increase to 10 per cent. It enjoys a marketshare of 12 per cent nationally.
Ram Mohan, known as the father of Indian animation industry, died on Friday, family sources said. He was 88. He had started his career at the Cartoon Films Unit, Films Division of India, Government of India in 1956. In 1968, Mohan left Films Division and joined Prasad Productions as chief of their animation division.
In 1972, he established his own production company, Ram Mohan Biographics, which worked on commercials, and the animated feature Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992), which he co-directed in collaboration with Yugo Sako from Japan.
The United States has announced to deploy additional 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia in view of the "increased threat perception" due to drone attacks on oil facilities. The US has blamed Iran for the attacks. "Today, an additional 3,000 troops will flow to Saudi Arabia," Special US Envoy for Iran Brian Hook told reporters at the State Department.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet, "The United States is deploying additional forces and military equipment to Saudi Arabia to enhance its defensive capabilities and to help restore deterrence against Iranian aggression."
Pompeo said the Iranian regime should either "change its behaviour" or "watch its economy collapse".
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and legacy. "Mahatma Gandhi is one of my personal heroes," Krishnamoorthi said after introducing the resolution on Friday.
The resolution was cosponsored by a bipartisan group of 14 other lawmakers.
"Gandhi's dedication to public service is an inspiration, and even when faced with incredible hardships and injustice, he never wavered in the fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all," he said.
Pakistan must end support to the Taliban and other terror groups, a top American senator said a day after meeting Pakistani leadership in Islamabad.
"Pakistan has an important role to play in stabilising Afghanistan, engaging in robust counterterrorism efforts and strengthening the global economy," said Senator Maggie Hassan said on Friday after concluding her trip to Pakistan and landing in India for meetings with the Indian leadership.
US Senators Hassan and Chris Van Hollen met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and officials from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Acting United States Homeland Security Chief Kevin McAleenan resigns, says President Donald Trump
