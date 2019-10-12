Pakistan must end support to terror groups, says US Senator | Live Updates

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called for a multi-pronged approach to address the healthcare challenges due to the triple burden of communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases in the country.

"Though we have achieved a lot over the years, we are challenged by communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases. We need to improve access to health services for the people," said Kovind at a foundation stone-laying event in Karnataka's Varuna village near Mysuru.