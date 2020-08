Image Source : PTI 6 civilians injured as terrorists lob grenade at security forces in Baramulla

At least six civilians were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Police said militants targeted a security force party in the Azadgunj area of Baramulla town with a grenade.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the ground injuring six civilians.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area surrounded for searches", police said.

(With agency inputs)

