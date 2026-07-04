'JUST&T MARRIED': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in a fairytale New York wedding

New Delhi:

After months of speculation and endless fan theories, the wait is finally over. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially begun a new chapter together, exchanging vows in a grand wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The couple, whose romance captured hearts around the world, celebrated their special day with family, friends and some of the biggest names from the worlds of music, sports and Hollywood.

(Image Source : X)Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor's bridal look finally revealed

One of the biggest mysteries leading up to the wedding was Taylor Swift's bridal outfit. Keeping everything under wraps until the ceremony, the singer stunned guests in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.

(Image Source : X)Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce also opted for Dior Haute Couture, while both completed their looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Taylor added a touch of timeless elegance with Cartier jewellery, making her wedding look one of the most talked-about moments of the celebration.

The celebrity extravaganza

The wedding was nothing short of a celebrity extravaganza. The guest list reportedly featured Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse and several other famous faces.

Hollywood stars, musicians and NFL players also joined the celebrations, turning the event into one of the most glamorous gatherings of the year. Adding a fun twist to the ceremony, actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. Taylor's brother Austin Swift served as her man of honour, while Jason Kelce stood beside his brother as best man.

As the ceremony came to an end, guests were greeted with a cheerful announcement displayed across the venue reading, "JUST T MARRIED!"

(Image Source : X)Guests were greeted with a cheerful announcement displayed across the venue reading, "JUST T MARRIED!

Transforming Madison Square Garden into a dreamy wedding venue was no small task. The arena was reportedly decked out with elaborate floral arrangements, dramatic lighting and elegant décor that created the feel of an enchanted garden.

The larger-than-life celebration matched the couple's larger-than-life love story, making it an unforgettable occasion for everyone in attendance.

A love story fans couldn't get enough of

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began in 2023 after the NFL star famously tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number following one of her concerts. What started as a sweet gesture soon blossomed into one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships.

(Image Source : AP FILE)Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

After getting engaged in 2025, the couple finally celebrated their happily-ever-after with a wedding that fans had eagerly been waiting for.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in NYC tomorrow, here's everything to know