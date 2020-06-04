Govt blacklists over 2,200 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from travelling to India for 10 years

Image Source : PTI Govt blacklists 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from travelling to India for 10 years

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday blacklisted more than 2,200 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat from traveling to India for ten years, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

Last month the Delhi police told the High Court that as many as 960 members of the Jamaat, who came to India on tourist and e-visas, are liable to face jail term of up to five years.

The police pointed out that the foreigners violated the conditions of their visas by joining the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, and are hence culpable for prosecution under Section 14 of the Indian Foreigners Act, 1946.

A large number of foreign nationals had participated in a congregation at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin on March 13.

