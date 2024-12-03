Govind Dholakia, Rajya Sabha MP and diamond merchant, presents 'Navbharat Ratna' to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Govind Dholakia and PM Modi

Govind Dholakia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and the founder-chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a leading natural diamond production and export company, has presented a remarkable gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gift is a diamond carved in the shape of India's map, named "Navbharat Ratna" (Jewel of New India). This exquisite diamond symbolises the unity, beauty, and brilliance of the nation.

Weighing 2.120 carats, this exceptional diamond was crafted in Surat, a city renowned for its diamond industry, which produces 90% of the world’s diamonds. "Navbharat Ratna" was presented to the Prime Minister as a tribute to India’s growing global prominence and its bright future. The diamond reflects the unmatched talent of Indian artisans, especially those in Gujarat, the heart of the global diamond manufacturing industry.

The creation of "Navbharat Ratna" was an intricate process, requiring approximately 3,700 minutes of effort and precision. The diamond was crafted by artisans Rajesh Kachadia and Vishal Italia, both of whom work with SRK.

Rajesh, with 14 years of experience, dedicated 40 hours to sketching the map of India on the diamond. His work, driven by a deep emotional connection to Gujarat, is compared to the sacrifice of a soldier, reflecting his commitment and passion. Vishal, with six years of experience, then spent 22 hours meticulously polishing the diamond, bringing out its unique brilliance. Together, the artisans infused the piece with skill, passion, and a vision for India's future.

"Navbharat Ratna" is not only a symbol of India’s prosperity but also a reflection of its growing stature on the global stage. The diamond’s creation and presentation underscore the immense talent of Indian artisans and the country's leadership in the global diamond trade. As Surat continues to shine as the world’s diamond hub, the "Navbharat Ratna" serves as a tribute to the region’s craftsmanship and India’s bright future.