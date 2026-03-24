Government calls all-party meeting on March 25 amid rising concerns over Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

The government has scheduled an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia and its possible impact on the country. The move comes as tensions in the region continue to intensify, affecting global trade and energy supplies.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the evolving situation and evaluate India’s defence preparedness. The meeting was attended by senior military and defence officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat.

Middle East conflict enters fourth week

The conflict in West Asia has now entered its fourth week, with major disruptions reported in trade routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The situation worsened after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28.

In response, Iran launched attacks targeting Israeli and American assets across several Gulf nations. These retaliatory actions have further destabilised the region, impacting maritime movement and causing uncertainty in global energy markets and economic conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha over the issue, saying the government was fully prepared to deal with the implications of the ongoing conflict. Earlier on Monday, he spoke over the issue in Lok Sabha, describing the situation as deeply concerning.

What is happening in the Middle East

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly agreed to negotiate with the United States, signaling a possible diplomatic opening despite ongoing tensions. According to Arab News, citing the Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth, the development follows a reported conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US intermediary Steve Witkoff.

The report claims the talks were approved at the highest level in Iran.

This comes a day after former US President Donald Trump said very productive discussions were underway between Washington and Tehran to broker a truce. He also stated that he had ordered the US military to refrain from targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure.

However, Tehran denied that any such talks have taken place between the two sides.