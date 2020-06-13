Gold items go missing from SBI branch safe in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Gold items go missing from bank safe in Madhya Pradesh (Representational image)

Over a hundred packets of gold items have allegedly gone missing from State Bank of India's (SBI) station road branch here, a police official said

on Friday. The bank has filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station which is investigating the matter. Sheopur district Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya said that when the bank officials opened the safe on June 9, 101 packets containing mortgaged gold articles were found to be missing.

The safe was opened with a duplicate key as the original key was missing, the police official said. A case under IPC section 409(Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) has been registered. The value of the missing articles is yet to be worked out.

