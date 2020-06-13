Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
  4. Gold items go missing from SBI branch safe in Madhya Pradesh

Over a hundred packets of gold items have allegedly gone missing from State Bank of India's (SBI) station road branch here, a police official saidon Friday.

PTI PTI
Bhopal Published on: June 13, 2020 9:31 IST
Gold items go missing from bank safe in Madhya Pradesh (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

on Friday. The bank has filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station which is investigating the matter. Sheopur district Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya said that when the bank officials opened the safe on June 9, 101 packets containing mortgaged gold articles were found to be missing.

The safe was opened with a duplicate key as the original key was missing, the police official said. A case under IPC section 409(Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) has been registered. The value of the missing articles is yet to be worked out.

