Image Source : PTI Saraswati idol vandalised in Bengal's Howrah

An idol of goddess Saraswati was vandalised in West Bengal. According to the details, the incident was reported from Domjur town in the Howrah district of the state. The incident comes a day after the country celebrated Basant Panchami on Tuesday.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Details to follow...

Latest India News