Lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases continue to surge, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

The Goa government has announced a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that restrictions will come into effect at 7 PM tomorrow and remain in place till May 3 morning.

He said that essential services and industrial activities, however, will allowed during the lockdown period. Sawant said that the public transport will remain shut. Besides, all casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed.

The coastal state's borders with neighbouring states will remain open for essential service transportation.

"The lockdown will come into force on Thursday evening and remain effective till Monday morning to break the chain of the coronavirus transmission," Sawant said.

Sawant added that casual labourers need not worry as the lockdown will be lifted on Monday morning and business activities resume. The CM also appealed to people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of COVID-19 symptoms.

Sawant said as per the modified COVID-19 treatment protocol, medicines are offered to people at the time of testing instead of waiting for results. "Vaccination centres will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment," he added.

On Tuesday, as many as 2,110 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 31 succumbed to infection. The state's active caseload stands at 81,908 and toll at 1,086.

