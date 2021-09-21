Eyes set on Goa polls, Arvind Kejriwal announces unemployment allowance, jobs quota for locals

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and 80 per cent quota in private sector jobs for locals in Goa. The AAP leader is in Goa today to drum up support for his party ahead of Assembly polls early next year.

Kejriwal said that youth told him that if one wants a govt job in Goa, they need to know any minister, MLA. "It is not possible to get a government job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We'll end this. Goa's youth will have right over government jobs here," he said.

"We will make arrangements to provide jobs to one employed youth in each household of Goa. They will get Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance until they get a job. 80% of jobs will be reserved for Goan youth-we'll bring law to reserve 80% private jobs too for Goan youth," he told reporters in Panaji.

Kejriwal said that families dependent on tourism who became unemployed due to COVID will be given Rs 5,000 per month until their employment is restored.

"Mining-dependent families are suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given Rs 5,000 per month until the mining resumes," Kejriwal added.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal visited Shree Rudreshwar Temple in Harvalem village, which, incidentally, is part of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sankhalim Assembly constituency.

