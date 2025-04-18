Goa: 18-month-old girl killed in a stray dog attack Goa dog menace: The girl was playing outside her uncle's house when a pack of four to five stray dogs suddenly attacked her. The child was rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Panaji:

An 18-month-old toddler was brutally attacked and later killed by a pack of stray dogs when she was playing outside a house on Friday (April 18), police said. The incident took place in the Durgabhat ward of Ponda town of North Goa in the morning, they added. According to the police, Anabiya Shaikh was playing outside her uncle's house when a pack of four to five stray dogs suddenly attacked her. The child was rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

While speaking to media, Anand Naik, chairperson of the Ponda Municipal Council, said the civic body is trying its best to control the 'stray dog menace' and has entered an agreement with the NGO People for Animals to sterilise the animals.

"We have proposed a shelter home for stray dogs to control the menace," he said while condemning the incident.

3-yr-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy died, 45 days after being bitten by a rabid dog. They also found that 10 other children were also attacked by the same dog and had not taken any treatment. The victim, Anshu, succumbed to the effects of rabies at a private hospital near his village. The incident took place in the Nagla Nathlu village under the Charra police station. His family said that he started showing 'strange symptoms' like hydrophobia (extreme fear of water) which is a classic sign of advanced rabies, a few days before his death.

His death led to the revelation that around 10 other children were also attacked by the same rabid dog. Following this, a team of health officials rushed to the village. In a deeply concerning discovery, the medical team found that none of the ten other child victims, aged between two and 12 years, had sought any medical treatment after being bitten by the rabid animal.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Aligarh district, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, told media persons, "We have taken this matter very seriously, and a drive is being launched for all preventive steps like administration of anti-rabies vaccines." However, the CMO clarified that he could not definitively confirm rabies as the cause of Anshu's death.