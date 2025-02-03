India ranks 4th in global firepower index 2025: Here's where Pakistan and China stand

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Global Firepower rankings 2025.

Global Firepower Index 2025: India has secured the 4th position in the Global Firepower Index 2025, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s most formidable military forces. The index, which assesses military strength based on over 60 parameters, evaluates a nation's war-making potential across land, sea, and air, fought by conventional means. According to the latest rankings, the United States retains the top spot, followed by Russia and China, with India positioned at 4th place. Meanwhile, Pakistan has slipped from 9th place in 2024 to 12th this year which shows a decline in its military capabilities.

"The nation benefits from its deep manpower base, financials, material qualities, and potential industrial output to remain the top global power," a note in the Global Firepower website read.

Top 10 countries with most powerful military

United States Russia China India South Korea United Kingdom France Japan Turkey Italy

India’s strength across land, air, and sea

India’s ranking outlines its growing defence capabilities, fueled by modernisation efforts and self-reliance in defence production. The country has made major advancements in firepower across the Army, Air Force, and Navy, reinforcing its strategic position.

Indian Army

Personnel: 1.45 million active troops, 1.15 million reserves, and over 2.5 million paramilitary personnel.

1.45 million active troops, 1.15 million reserves, and over 2.5 million paramilitary personnel. Key assets: T-90 Bhishma and Arjun tanks, BrahMos missiles, and Pinaka rocket systems.

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Fleet Strength: 2,229 aircraft, including 600 fighter jets (Rafale, Su-30MKI), 899 helicopters, and 831 support aircraft.

2,229 aircraft, including 600 fighter jets (Rafale, Su-30MKI), 899 helicopters, and 831 support aircraft. Advanced weaponry: Astra, Rudram, Nirbhay, and BrahMos missile systems.

Indian Navy

Personnel: 142,251 personnel.

142,251 personnel. Fleet strength: 150 warships and submarines, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers.

150 warships and submarines, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers. Strategic capabilities: Nuclear submarines, P-8i maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and over 50 new vessels under construction.

Where does India rank among most powerful countries in 2025?

As per Forbes' latest raking, India holds the 12th position in the list of the most powerful countries. This ranking is determined by factors such as economic conditions, strong international alliances, and military strength. In terms of global GDP, India ranks 5th, following the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

