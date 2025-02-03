Forbes 2025 list of world's most powerful countries out: Check where India stands

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative iamge

Forbes 2025: Forbes has published the 2025 list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world. In the updated list, the United States ranks first, followed by China in second place. Israel has secured the tenth position. This list is based on many important parameters, but the exclusion of a country like India, with a huge population, fourth-largest army, and fifth-largest economy, has sparked many questions and debates. However, Forbes clarified that this list has been compiled by US News and five main parameters for ranking: leadership, economic influence, political influence, strong international alliances, and military strength of each country.

Forbes said that the ranking model was devised by BAV Group, which is a unit of global marketing communications company WPP, and researchers led by Professor David Reibstein from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, all in association with US News & World Report.

Where does India rank among the most powerful countries in 2025?

As of February 2025, India holds the 12th position in the list of the most powerful countries. This ranking is determined by factors such as economic conditions, strong international alliances, and military strength. In terms of global GDP, India ranks 5th, following the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

Top 10 powerful countries in the world 2025

S.No Country GDP Population Region 1. United States $30.34 trillion 34.5 crore North America 2. China $19.53 trillion 141.9 crore Asia 3. Russia $2.2 trillion 144.4 crore Asia 4. United Kingdom $3.73 trillion 6.91 crore Europe 5. Germany $4.92 trillion 8.45 crore Europe 6. South Korea $1.95 trillion 5.17 crore Asia 7. France $3.28 trillion 6.65 crore Europe 8. Japan $4.39 trillion 12.37 crore Asia 9. Saudi Arabia $1.14 trillion 3.39 crore Asia 10. Israel $550.91 billion 93.8 lakh Asia

