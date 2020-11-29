Amit Shah offers prayers at Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple; holds roadshow ahead of GHMC polls

Image Source : ANI Amit Shah prays at Charminar temple ahead of Hyderabad MC poll campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the historic Charminar ahead of his participation in the BJP campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The campaigning for the December 1 local elections will end on Sunday evening. Accompanied by top BJP leaders, Shah had 'darshan' at the temple and made his offerings amid chanting of hymns by the priests. The temple management committee felicitated him on the occasion.

After spending around 15 minutes in the temple, Shah waved and flashed victory signs at a large number of party workers who had gathered near Charminar.

The BJP leader then held a roadshow and will address meetings during his daylong visit.

The area around the historic monument was turned into a virtual fortress as police put up barricades on approach roads. Tight security arrangements were in place with the deployment of a large number of policemen, including personnel from central paramilitary forces.

The temple was decked up for Amit Shah's visit. Hundreds of BJP workers carrying party flags gathered near the monument on the occasion. Supporters of actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party were also seen.

As the area is communally sensitive, the security agencies made special arrangements for Shah's visit. Top officials supervised the arrangements to avert any untoward incident. Only selected BJP leaders were allowed into the barricaded area around the Charminar.

Shah was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior party leaders. BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's OBC Morcha President K Laxman, party MPs and state legislators were also present.

Earlier, BJP leaders and workers welcomed Shah when he landed at the Begumpet Airport in the city.

The central Minister's visit to the temple is significant as the BJP is contesting the polls with focus on Hindutva.

BJP's state chief Bandi Sanjay also had 'darshan' at the temple few days ago and challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit the temple to swear in the name of God to prove his allegation that the BJP leader had writtern to the Election Commission to put a stop to on the distribution of financial aid among victims of recent floods.

